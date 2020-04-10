Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPR. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.