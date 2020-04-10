TAL Education Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 63,534 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,641% compared to the typical volume of 3,650 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

TAL stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

