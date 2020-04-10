TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TAL stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 546,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 52,787 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

