Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
Shares of SYNH opened at $49.61 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.