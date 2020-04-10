Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SYNH opened at $49.61 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

