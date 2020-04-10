Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) is VV Manager LLC’s 4th Largest Position

VV Manager LLC lowered its holdings in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,716 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma accounts for about 5.4% of VV Manager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VV Manager LLC owned about 2.01% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.59. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.