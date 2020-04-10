Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZPTAF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.60.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.19%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

