Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.41. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.73.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

