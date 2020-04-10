SunTrust Banks Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.