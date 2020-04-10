SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total Acquires 505,794 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total acquired 505,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,181,444.26.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total acquired 852,511 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,825,212.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, S.A. Total acquired 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75.

On Monday, March 23rd, S.A. Total acquired 42,134 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total acquired 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

