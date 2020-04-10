Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Axos Financial by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 252,122 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

