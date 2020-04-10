Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Motco increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

