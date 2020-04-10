Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $138.96 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.63.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

