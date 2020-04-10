Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

