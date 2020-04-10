Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

