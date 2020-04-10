Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

