Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 905 Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. FIL Ltd increased its position in BOX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 649,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,621,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE:BOX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

