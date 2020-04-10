Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

