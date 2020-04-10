Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $16.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.