Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $177.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.08. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.