Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $492.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.07. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.17.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

