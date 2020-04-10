Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Cfra lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

ITW stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

