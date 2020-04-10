Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

