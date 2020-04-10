Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Shares of MCD opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

