Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

