Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

