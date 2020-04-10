Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

V opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

