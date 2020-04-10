Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

