Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $190.79 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.