Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

