Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 100,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 703,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.99 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

