Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

