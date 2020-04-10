Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $299.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.