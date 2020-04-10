Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

