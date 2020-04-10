Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.