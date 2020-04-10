Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

