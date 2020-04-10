Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

