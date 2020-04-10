Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day moving average is $265.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

