Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

MMC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

