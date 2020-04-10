Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

