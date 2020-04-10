Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $371.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

