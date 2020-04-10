Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $201.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

