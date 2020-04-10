Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

