Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

