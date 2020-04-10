Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,343,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,609 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

