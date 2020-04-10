Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.45 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

