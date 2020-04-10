Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

