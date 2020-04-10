Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average volume of 654 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

