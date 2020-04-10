Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Evergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Evergy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

