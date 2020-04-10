STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

