Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 8,952 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $27,568,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

