Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000.

TH opened at $1.74 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

